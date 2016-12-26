From the trenches to the pits for Hogs; Razorbacks prep for Belk Bowl

— The Arkansas Razorbacks practiced in full pads Sunday at Charlotte Latin High School to open their on-site preparations for Thursday's Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

"For us it's Tuesday of game week," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said, explaining the physical practice. "So even though it's the 'Grinch Stole Christmas,' we're going to have our heaviest work day out here.

"It's Christmas for everybody else."

The Razorbacks flew from Fayetteville to Charlotte Saturday.

"I've been home for Christmas twice since I turned 18, since I left for college," said Bielema, who played at Iowa. "This is old hat."

Several Razorbacks said before leaving for Charlotte that they didn't mind spending Christmas as a team.

"We'll be away from our biological families, but we'll be together as a football family," senior cornerback Jared Collins. "So that'll be good for us to bond."

There was some Christmas spirit at practice.

Jake Rosch, Arkansas' director of football equipment operations, dressed up as Santa Claus and Christmas songs were played over loudspeakers.

The Razorbacks had Christmas dinner after practice and then went bowling and played video games for two hours at a an alley rented by Arkansas.

Bielema said all the players on the bowl practice roster made the trip, but that a few missed breakfast Sunday and would face some disciplinary action.

Sophomore linebacker Dre Greenlaw and senior tailback Kody Walker, who both missed the final six regular-season games because of foot injuries, practiced Sunday and Bielema said he's optimistic they'll play against Virginia Tech.

Junior wide receiver Jared Cornelius, who didn't play the the second half of the regular-season finale against Missouri because of a knee injury, practiced Sunday with a green no-contact jersey.

The Razorbacks will be at the Charlotte Motor Speedway before practicing today.

They will go on a three-lap ride with a driver from the Richard Petty Driving Experience. There also will be a tire-changing competition between Arkansas and Virginia Tech players.

Sports on 12/26/2016