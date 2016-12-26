Police: Armed assailant gets $200 in robbery at Little Rock hotel

An assailant wielded a handgun during a robbery early Sunday at a Little Rock hotel, a man inside told police.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the robber entered the front door of the Four Points by Sheraton at 925 S. University Ave. at 2:55 a.m. and pointed the silver handgun at someone inside the lobby area.

The robber, who wore blue latex gloves at the time, was able to steal about $200 in money from a cash drawer, police said, adding that the stolen money included rolls of change.

Surveillance video footage from inside the hotel led police to a 21-year-old Little Rock man, who was taken into custody at 12th Street and Fair Park Boulevard and questioned at the 12th Street substation.

The man was later released pending charges, police said. His name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Monday afternoon.

The video initially led authorities to another potential suspect, who was taken into custody after a pursuit, questioned and later released, the report notes.