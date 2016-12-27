Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 3:17 a.m.

Helena shooting injures girl, 7, father

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- A 7-year-girl and her father were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said the victims were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night. Green said the 7-year-old was shot in the leg, and her father was shot in the arm. He said their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. A witness told officers that gunfire broke out and then a white vehicle was seen driving away from the area.

Metro on 12/27/2016

Print Headline: Helena shooting injures girl, 7, father

