Helena shooting injures girl, 7, father

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- A 7-year-girl and her father were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said the victims were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night. Green said the 7-year-old was shot in the leg, and her father was shot in the arm. He said their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. A witness told officers that gunfire broke out and then a white vehicle was seen driving away from the area.

Metro on 12/27/2016