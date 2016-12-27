Helena shooting injures girl, 7, father
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.
HELENA-WEST HELENA -- A 7-year-girl and her father were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Helena-West Helena on Christmas Day, authorities said.
Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green said the victims were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night. Green said the 7-year-old was shot in the leg, and her father was shot in the arm. He said their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. A witness told officers that gunfire broke out and then a white vehicle was seen driving away from the area.
Metro on 12/27/2016
Print Headline: Helena shooting injures girl, 7, father
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Helena shooting injures girl, 7, father
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.