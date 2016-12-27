Mile-high fall complete for Broncos

When a defending Super Bowl champion doesn't qualify for the playoffs, it usually means they didn't play as well as the previous year.

Such is the case with the Denver Broncos, who were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday night with a 33-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 8-7 on the season.

Going into the season, the Broncos had some challenges to overcome. Quarterback Peyton Manning retired. Backup Brock Osweiler, who went 5-2 as a starter the previous year when Manning had an injured foot, signed a 4-year contract with the Houston Texas worth $72 million with $37 million guaranteed. Without an experienced quarterback on the roster, General Manager John Elway signed Mark Sanchez, but he was released in the training camp.

The Broncos traded up and drafted Paxton Lynch, but he served as the backup to Trevor Siemian, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

In addition, defensive tackle Malik Jackson signed with Jacksonville. Linebacker Danny Trevathan signed with Chicago. Offensive tackle Ryan Harris signed with Pittsburgh.

With a season that went downhill in the second half, Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla didn't waste any words on summing up the Broncos decline.

"Know what's saddest about the demise of the Broncos, sadder than the 33-10 loss to Kansas City that eliminated them from the playoffs? Denver quit," Kiszla wrote.

"Nobody dreams of a wet Christmas. A hard rain began to fall on Arrowhead Stadium an hour prior to kickoff. For the majority of the opening half, needing a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Broncos acted as if they wanted to book a trip to the beach, curl up with a cognac by the fireplace, or be anywhere but here."

While Sunday's effort warranted criticism, Kiszla called for offseason changes.

"Can we stop pretending Trevor Siemian is the quarterback of the future? He's not a star. He's a Skittle. Sweet while it lasted, which was not for long. Props to Siemian for winning the job by default, when first-round draft choice Paxton Lynch quickly proved to be too raw to start as a rookie. But Siemian has been exposed as a quarterback uncomfortable working in the pocket. The development of Lynch needs to begin in earnest now, beginning with a start against Oakland on Sunday.

"We can only hope the game plan given Siemian for Christmas came with a gift receipt. Return that junk. Demand your money back. Find another job for [offensive coordinator Rick] Dennison. And start over in 2017, preferably with a new quarterback and something resembling an NFL-quality right tackle. Are [Donald] Stephenson and [Ty] Sambrailo made of cellophane? They're invisible."

While defending a Super Bowl title is not easy, not qualifying for the playoffs makes the fall from grace very steep

Web heads

Fron the website Fark.com:

• "At 346 pounds, the Chiefs' Dontari Poe becomes the fattest guy to every throw a touchdown pass in an NFL game," referring to his jump pass to Demetrius Harris with 1:52 left to seal the Chiefs' victory.

• "RIP Cleveland Browns' perfect record. Damn you, 2016," referring to the Browns 20-17 victory over San Diego, giving them their first victory of the season.

Sports quiz

What was the last defending Super Bowl champion to miss the playoffs?

Answer

2012 New York Giants

Sports on 12/27/2016