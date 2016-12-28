Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 3:47 a.m.

Police arrest man in Camden killing

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:42 a.m.

Police arrested a Camden man accused of fatally shooting another man late Christmas Eve.

According to a Camden police news release, officers arrived at a house in the 400 block of Salem Street a little before midnight and found Robert Merritt dead on the floor. He had been shot twice.

Police arrested Billy Smith, 54, who lives at the house on Salem Street and was at the house when officers arrived. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Smith was booked into the Ouachita County jail at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, where he's being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

State Desk on 12/28/2016

Print Headline: Police arrest man in Camden killing

Arkansas Online