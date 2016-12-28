TODAY’S GAME
By Rick Fires
This article was published today at 2:09 a.m.
Arkansas women vs. Houston Baptist
WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville RECORDS Houston Baptist 2-7; Arkansas 10-2 RADIO KABZ-FM 103.7 in Little Rock; KQSM-FM 92.1 in Fayetteville; KFPW-AM 1230 and KFPW-FM 94.5 in Fort Smith; KURM-AM 790 and KURM-FM 100.3 in Rogers INTERNET ESPN3.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Malica Monk, 5-5, So. 10.2 2.5 G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Fr. 7.6 4.7 F Bailey Zimmerman, 6-0, So. 5.3 4.5 F Jessica Jackson, 6-3, Sr. 16.7 6.8 C Alecia Cooley, 6-4, Sr. 7.8 5.8 COACH Jimmy Dykes (40-34 in third season at Arkansas) HOUSTON BAPTIST POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Heidi Byrd, 5-8, Sr. 6.7 2.8 G Lisa Zderadicka, 5-6, So. 7.2 2.4 G Sophie Taylort, 5-9, Fr. 6.1 2.6 F Lauren Calver, 6-1, Fr. 7.3 2.4 F Taylor Kollmorgen, 6-0, Fr. 9.0 9.3 COACH Donna Finnie (43-57 in fourth season at Houston Baptist)
TEAM COMPARISON
Houston Baptist Arkansas 54.0 Points for 70.9 75.2 Points against 56.0 -6.7 Rebound margin +9.4 -5.9 Turnover margin +1.7 31.7 FG pct. 43.8 25.7 3-pt. pct. 36.3 75.8 FT pct. 68.2 CHALK TALK Arkansas faces Houston Baptist in its final nonconference game before opening SEC play at Ole Miss on Sunday. … Senior Jessica Jackson has scored at least 10 points in all 12 games for Arkansas. Jackson leads the Razorbacks in scoring (16.8) and rebounding (6.5). … Arkansas is 7-1 at home while Houston Baptist is 0-4 on the road. … Houston Baptist is the third team from the Southland Conference that the Razorbacks will face this season. … Houston Baptist has five players from foreign countries on its roster. …. The Huskies start three freshmen, a sophomore and a senior.
