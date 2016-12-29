82-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Arkansas, state police say

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Boone County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. when Robert Stewart of Marshall was attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 65 at U.S. 62 outside Harrison.

Stewart failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle that was northbound on U.S. 65 in the inside lane, causing the northbound vehicle to strike Stewart's vehicle, according to a preliminary report.

Stewart died of injuries sustained from the collision, authorities said. Also injured were a passenger in Stewart’s vehicle, 52-year-old Angela Perez of Marshall, and the driver of the northbound vehicle, 61-year-old Terry Wheeler of Western Grove.

At least one of the people injured was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, the report noted.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were listed in the report as clear and dry.

As of Thursday, 540 fatal wrecks have been reported on Arkansas roads in 2016, according to preliminary figures.