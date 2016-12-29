Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl

— Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle's career has ended a game early.

Sprinkle, a senior, was suspended for Thursday's game against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl for "conduct detrimental to the team," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. The decision to suspend Sprinkle was made some time after Monday when he was available to reporters following the team's practice at Charlotte Latin High School.

"Jeremy's suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we've had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly," Bielema said. "Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program. We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week.

"Jeremy's suspension isn't drug, alcohol or violence related but one that will cause him to miss his final game as a Razorback."

He has 33 catches for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns this season as the team's starting tight end.