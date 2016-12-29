Selected restaurants

Weekly theme listings reflect a range of dining possibilities in central Arkansas, across a spectrum of settings and price ranges. Restaurant reviewers' visits are anonymous and all expenses are paid by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Bargain means a meal (without beverage or dessert) typically less than $12. Moderate: $12-$25. Expensive: $25 and up. To read recent restaurant reviews in their entirety, visit arkansasonline.com/restaurants.

Japanese

CRAZY HIBACHI CO.

Lakewood Village Shopping Center, 2907 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock, (501) 812-9888

The spacious establishment offers fine Japanese food and three dining experiences -- at teppanyaki tables, Mongolian grill or the sushi bar.

Lunch, dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations (six or more). Moderate.

HANAROO SUSHI BAR

& JAPANESE RESTAURANT

205 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 301-7900

The sushi rolls and nigiri are excellent; seafood entrees are among the best catches on the Japanese-Korean menu.

Lunch, dinner Mon-Fri, dinner Sat. Beer, wine. Moderate.

KANPAI JAPANESE

STEAK & SUSHI

4120 E. McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 945-9494

This restaurant near McCain Mall offers sushi, traditional dinners and pleasing, if predictable, hibachi meals and shows.

Lunch, dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations. Moderate.

KOBE JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE

11401 Financial Centre Parkway, Little Rock, (501) 225-5999

The excellent expanded sushi bar has equal status with the teppanyaki grills.

Dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations. Moderate-expensive.

MT. FUJI

10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 227-6498

After more than a quarter century and the arrival of newer, bigger, flashier Japanese competitors, this restaurant, like the volcano it's named for, continues to stand tall, with an excellent and varied Japanese menu and first-rate sushi.

Lunch, dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations (five or more people). Moderate.

OSAKA JAPANESE

RESTAURANT

5501 Ranch Drive, Little Rock, (501) 868-3688

In addition to a good variety of traditional tempura and teriyaki dishes, this subdued, pleasant restaurant anchors a tucked-in (meaning it's hard to see from the main drag, Cantrell Road) shopping center, with a "wizard" behind the sushi bar, plus a popular Mongolian Grill.

Lunch, dinner daily. Beer, wine, cocktails. Reservations. Moderate.

SAKURA

4011 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, (501) 834-3546; 7307 Alcoa Road, Bryant, (501) 778-9585

An upscale dining experience is available at the original (where the service is friendly and everything from the appetizers to hibachi entrees to the sushi are top-notch) and Bryant locations of this multitasking Japanese restaurant, offering sushi and hibachi specialties.

Lunch, dinner daily. Full bar at Sherwood location. Moderate.

SHOGUN JAPANESE

STEAKHOUSE

2815 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 666-7070

Reasons for the long time that Shogun has survived: its consistent sushi and hibachi dinners and its cozy-to-cavelike atmosphere.

Dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations. Moderate.

SUSHI CAFE

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 663-9888

SUSHI CAFE WEST

11211 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 954-7866

The newer west Little Rock outlet of the popular cafe features an equally excellent, eclectic Asian-fusion menu, including pad thai, miso sea bass and even a Kobe beef hot dog, plus a full range of sushi and, new for west Little Rock, a hibachi grill.

Lunch Mon-Fri, dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations (large parties). Moderate-expensive.

