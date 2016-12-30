Home / Latest News /
Informed of security cameras, gunman doesn't rob Little Rock restaurant, police say
Police said a gunman decided not to rob a Little Rock Subway on Tuesday night after he was informed the restaurant has security cameras.
An employee told police the would-be robber walked in the front door of the Subway located at 7212 Geyer Springs Road a little past 6:30 p.m. He tapped a small handgun on the counter and asked for money from the register, a police report said.
The employee didn’t give him any cash and told him there were cameras in the building, police said. The suspect then left.
Police looked for the suspect in the area but couldn’t find him. He was described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man wearing a long-sleeved camouflage shirt, blue jeans and a do-rag. Police estimated his height at 5-foot-7 and weight at 150 pounds.
