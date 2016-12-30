Drew Morgan tossed late for spitting

Receiver tossed late for spitting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arkansas senior receiver Drew Morgan was ejected with 5:14 left in Virginia Tech’s 35-24 victory over the Razorbacks on Thursday in the Belk Bowl.

“I was told he spit in a guy’s face, so I’m assuming he did,” Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said. “Very embarrassing for me as a head coach to say that. When the official comes over and tells me that, I of course agree he needed to be removed from the game.”

Bielema said he didn’t want Morgan to be remembered for the ejection.

“Drew has done so many great things in our program,” Bielema said. “But I think a lot of you, if I just said that, you take a step back like, ‘Drew Morgan? Really?’

“But when you act out of character, you get out of character results. That’s what we have to teach these guys.”

Morgan had four receptions for 75 yards before being ejected.

Taking advantage

Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, a redshirt freshman from Fayetteville, took advantage of extra playing time in Thursday’s Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech because of the disciplinary suspension of senior starter Jeremy Sprinkle.

O’Grady, who had one reception for 29 yards coming into the game, had two catches for 40 yards in the first half, including his first career touchdown.

Quarterback Austin Allen found a wide-open O’Grady over the middle for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Razorbacks ahead 17-0 with 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Allen and O’Grady also connected on a 12-yard pass in the second quarter on a touchdown drive that gave Arkansas a 24-0 lead.

For starters

Arkansas sophomore linebacker Dre Geenlaw returned to the starting lineup Thursday after missing the previous six games after breaking his right foot against Alabama.

Senior tailback Kody Walker, who also underwent surgery on his right foot after the Alabama game for a lingering injury, made his second start of the season.

Junior strong safety DeAndre Coley made his third consecutive start and sixth of the season. Sophomore Santos Ramirez started seven games at strong safety.

Freshman tight end Austin Cantrell started at tight end for suspended senior Jeremy Sprinkle.

Cornelius, Dean out

Arkansas junior wide receiver Jared Cornelius (knee) and senior cornerback DJ Dean (foot) missed the game because of injuries.

Cornelius, who suffered a knee injury in the regularseason finale at Missouri, announced before the bowl game he’s returning for his senior season after considering early entrance into the NFL Draft.

Cornelius had 32 catches for 515 yards and 4 touchdowns this season, along with 13 carries for 53 yards and 1 touchdown and 12 punt returns for 85 yards.

Dean was slowed by injuries much of the season, but he played as a reserve in 11 games.

Kicker switch

Sophomore Cole Hedlund handled kicking duties for the first time in eight games after losing the job to senior Adam McFain.

Hedlund hit a 38-yard field goal to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead after a fumble recovery by linebacker Brooks Ellis.

McFain continued to handle kickoffs.

On further review

Arkansas had lost a touchdown and gained a touchdown after reviews by the replay officials during the first half.

Deon Stewart, who initially was awarded a touchdown on a run, was ruled to be down at the Virginia Tech 1. Austin Allen scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak on the next play.

Two series later, Allen’s pass to Keon Hatcher was ruled to be just short of the end zone but was ruled a touchdown after a review.

Unhappy return

Virginia Tech wide receiver Henri Murphy, a sophomore from Pine Bluff Dollarway, returned a kickoff in the first quarter, ran into the back of teammate Emmanuel Belmar and fell down at the Hokies’ 16.

Murphy had a 47-yard kickoff return later in the first quarter, but Virginia Tech couldn’t turn the his big play into any points when cornerback Ryan Pulley intercepted a Jerod Evans pass.

Johnny be good

For the third time this season, Arkansas offensive lineman Johnny Gibson made the move from right guard to left guard when Hjalte Froholdt suffered an injury.

Gibson switched sides, with Jake Raulerson going in at right guard, after Froholdt was shaken up when a pile of players fell on his right leg in the first half.

Froholdt returned later in the half, and Gibson went back to right guard.

Gibson, a redshirt sophomore from Dumas who is going on scholarship for the spring semester, also played both guard spots against Florida and Missouri.

Inadvertent whistle

What was called an inadvertent whistle by a member of the Big 12 Conference officiating crew cost Virginia Tech possession with 1:52 left in the second quarter.

Virginia Tech returner Cam Phillips fumbled a punt by Toby Baker, but after a scramble for the ball, the Hokies appeared to have recovered it at their 36.

The Hokies were called for holding on the play, and officials started to have Virginia Tech start at its 26 with the penalty marked off, but Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema argued for several minutes that his team should have the ball because a whistle blew during the play.

Eventually, the officials agreed with Bielema and the play was reviewed.

It was announced that because of the inadvertent whistle and the holding penalty being called while Arkansas had possession, the Razorbacks would keep the ball with a 10-yard gain from their 19.

Arkansas then ran 1:06 off the clock and Virginia Tech — after getting the ball at its 25 with 46 seconds left — missed a 48-yard field goal attempt to end the first half.

More of the same

Virginia Tech, No. 22 in the College Football Playoff Poll, was the eighth nationally-ranked opponent for Arkansas this season.

Other ranked teams the Razorbacks played were TCU (victory), Texas A&M (loss), Alabama (loss), Ole Miss (victory), Auburn (loss), Florida (victory) and LSU (loss).

In Bret Bielema’s four seasons as the Arkansas coach, 27 of the Razorbacks’ 51 games have been against ranked teams.

