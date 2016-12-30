Arkansas man tries to drive stolen pickup through barbed wire fence, authorities say

An Arkansas man was arrested Friday after he fled from authorities in a stolen pickup and tried to drive through a barbed wire fence, according to the White County sheriff's office.

Around 1:30 a.m., a deputy noticed a man identified as 52-year-old James Paul Wilson of Searcy driving erratically in a 2000 Chevy Silverado on Arkansas 16 in Searcy, according to a news release.

Wilson refused to pull over and fled across several yards and ditches before trying to drive through a barbed wire fence near Wallace Bell Road, causing the vehicle to overturn, officials said.

The pickup was reported stolen out of Searcy, the release said.

Wilson was apprehended and taken to Unity Health Medical Center for treatment before he was transported to the White County jail, officials said.

Authorities are still deciding on the specific charges Wilson will face, said spokesman Sgt. Heather Zomant.

His bond was set at $10,505, officials said, and a court date is scheduled for March 7.