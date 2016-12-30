Sprinkle suspended for game; shoplifting cited

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema suspended Jeremy Sprinkle for Thursday's Belk Bowl after the senior tight end was cited for shoplifting at a Belk department store.

"He made a very, very, very bad decision that makes no sense whatsoever," Bielema said. "It's really just an immature mind making a very immature mistake that was probably not even thought out.

"I think it was just an impulsive thing that came over him."

Sprinkle attempted to steal $259.59 worth of merchandise -- including shirts, underwear, socks and wallets -- during an outing for the players at the store Tuesday night, according to a police report released to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The players were given $450 gift cards along with a 20 percent manager's discount to shop at the Belk store at the SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, according to a bowl spokesman.

Sprinkle shoplifted eight items, according to the report, beyond the value of the gift card and manager's discount.

Arkansas announced shortly before Thursday's kickoff that Sprinkle had been suspended Bielema for conduct detrimental to the team without stating a specific offense.

"Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program," Bielema said in a statement released before the game. "We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week."

Bielema said he learned about Sprinkle's incident during dinner Tuesday night with his assistant coaches, and after receiving more information determined that the tight end would be suspended for game.

Sprinkle remained in Charlotte, but stayed in the team hotel, Bielema said. Sprinkle will fly back to Fayetteville with the Razorbacks today, Bielema said.

Sprinkle, from White Hall, had 33 catches for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns this season. He finished his Arkansas career with 71 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sprinkle's touchdown receptions are an Arkansas record for a tight end.

Sprinkle has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, the top-rated all-star game for NFL prospects.

