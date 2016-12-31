Arkansas woman dies 11 days after injured in 3-vehicle collision

An Arkansas woman has died more than a week after she was injured in a three-vehicle traffic crash in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said in a report Friday that Alice L. Carr, 74, of Mount Ida, died Dec. 23 after being involved in the wreck on Dec. 12.

According to the report, Carr was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion east on U.S. 270 east of Mount Ida when she tried to make a left turn and was hit by an eastbound Pontiac G6.

Carr's Ford was then struck head-on by an westbound pickup, the report said. The driver of the Pontiac was also said to be hurt in the collision, though the extent of her injuries wasn't noted.

[DEADLY CRASHES: Complete coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas in 2016]

Carr was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, where she was pronounced dead 11 days later.

Conditions at the time of the crash, which happened around 4:10 p.m., were reported as clear and dry.

There have now been at least 542 fatalities in traffic crashes in Arkansas this year, an increase from 534 in 2015, according to preliminary figures.