Auto-parts store robbed, 3 beaten

Two men robbed a Little Rock auto-parts store Thursday night, pistol-whipping two of the six people in the store in the process, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, two 17-year-olds, three 19-year-olds and one 26-year-old told police they were inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Baseline Road when the robbers entered the store a little before 8:40 p.m. They ran into the store from the east.

The people in the store at first thought the robbery was a joke, but the robbers ordered them onto the floor behind the store's counter, the report states. They told police one of the robbers pistol-whipped two of them -- the 26-year-old and one of the 17-year-olds -- and kicked a third person in the shoulder.

The robbers, one described as violent and the other as "shaky and timid," took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and put it in an orange backpack, the report said.

Would-be robber turns camera-shy

Police said a gunman decided not to rob a Little Rock Subway on Thursday night after he was informed the restaurant has security cameras.

An employee told police the would-be robber walked in the front door of the Subway at 7212 Geyer Springs Road a little past 6:30 p.m. He tapped a small handgun on the counter and asked for money from the register, a police report said.

The employee didn't give him any cash and told him there were cameras in the building, police said. The gunman then left.

Police looked for the gunman in the area but couldn't find him. He was described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man wearing a long-sleeved camouflage shirt, bluejeans and a do-rag. He was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Metro on 12/31/2016