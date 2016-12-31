Broadway Bridge construction to cause lane closures

LITTLE ROCK — State transportation officials say ongoing construction on the Broadway Bridge will prompt several lane closures on a portion of Arkansas 10.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department says drivers will experience several lane closures through Jan. 16.

All westbound lanes will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6.

All lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. Jan. 6 to 5 a.m. Jan. 9. All lanes will also be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.

[BROADWAY BRIDGE: Full coverage of construction project including countdown to reopening, photos, videos + more]

Officials say all lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. Jan. 13 to 5 a.m. Jan. 16.

All the closures are weather permitting.

Crews are working to demolish the 93-year-old bridge and install a new one.