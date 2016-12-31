Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, December 31, 2016, 12:44 p.m.

Broadway Bridge construction to cause lane closures

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.

work-continues-thursday-on-the-new-broadway-bridge-at-midnight-the-project-officially-reached-the-halfway-mark-in-its-180-day-contract-period

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Work continues Thursday on the new Broadway Bridge. At midnight, the project officially reached the halfway mark in its 180-day contract period.

LITTLE ROCK — State transportation officials say ongoing construction on the Broadway Bridge will prompt several lane closures on a portion of Arkansas 10.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department says drivers will experience several lane closures through Jan. 16.

All westbound lanes will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6.

All lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. Jan. 6 to 5 a.m. Jan. 9. All lanes will also be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.

[BROADWAY BRIDGE: Full coverage of construction project including countdown to reopening, photos, videos + more]

Officials say all lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. Jan. 13 to 5 a.m. Jan. 16.

All the closures are weather permitting.

Crews are working to demolish the 93-year-old bridge and install a new one.

