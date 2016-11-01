RAZORBACKS REPORT: QB, others return for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen and a few other starters returned to practice this week in preparation for the Razorbacks' home game against No. 10 Florida on Saturday after missing all or parts of the team's bye week work.

Allen participated in Sunday's practice, Coach Bret Bielema said, eight days after suffering a sprained right knee in the Razorbacks' 56-3 loss at Auburn.

"So really Austin didn't get any work last week, but he was out there yesterday afternoon," Bielema said at his weekly news conference Monday. "Ran the whole time with the [first team], so feel good about where that is.

"I don't think anybody in the country could work as hard getting back as quick as possible than Austin."

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said Allen "looked good" Sunday.

"Obviously he's one of our best players. So especially in games like this, you need to have your best players available," Enos said.

Right guard Jake Raulerson was back at work after resting a sore ankle last week. Safety De'Andre Coley (ankle) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder) should be in better shape for today's practice.

Right tackle Brian Wallace is still questionable for the Florida game after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter at Auburn.

Bielema said if Wallace is unable to play Saturday, the Hogs have a few scenarios to replace him, including redshirt freshman Colton Jackson, who started the first two games at right tackle.

"I also think you have the possibility of several other guys," Bielema said, before adding the coaches would "keep things under wraps until Saturday."

Young ones

Arkansas coaches handed out praise to some of the younger developmental players Monday after watching them scrimmage for several periods last week.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos singled out receiver Jordan Jones and quarterback Cole Kelley as players who performed well, along with running back T.J. Hammonds and lineman Dylan Hays.

"Jordan Jones looked really good. Cole Kelley, he's gotten a lot of reps and looks very, very good," Enos said.

Coach Bret Bielema said, "We've been trying to really push the C.J. O'Grady button and some of that has been positive."

Bielema also praised the work of Kelley and younger wideouts like Deon Stewart and LaMichael Pettway, who will have to be handling heavier loads next season.

"Defensively, I think two guys jump out: Briston Guidry and Jonathan Marshall," Bielema said. "D-Walk [Dee Walker] and Alexy Jean-Baptiste are two linebackers that jump out a little bit."

Bielema and defensive coordinator Robb Smith pointed out the work of safeties Deon Edwards and Micahh Smith.

Helmet stickers

The stickers on the Arkansas players' helmets aren't necessarily for big plays on the football field, which is why a backup who hasn't played much might have several stickers.

"The things that we probably put more leverage on are away from the game," Coach Bret Bielema said. "So if you have a 3.0 [grade-point average], then you get recognized. If you're an academic All-SEC player, you get recognition for it, short-term G.P.A. as well as long term."

Good plays also win stickers, but they're only given out after victories.

Bielema said things like a third-down catch or a third-down tackle yield stickers, as well as hitting certain weekly grade-performance standards or being on two or more special-teams units.

Performances in road victories are weighted.

"A sticker might be worth one for a home game, but worth two on the road just because we understand the importance of and the difficulty of doing that," Bielema said. "Also, if you beat a ranked opponent versus an unranked opponent, there is a little bit more [emphasis]."

Gator pressure

Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith had a brief response when he was asked if the nature of the Auburn loss made him feel more pressure.

"I'm worried about stopping Florida," Smith said.

Top 10 talk

Florida Coach Jim McElwain, asked what he thought of his team getting back into the top 10 this week, took the question in an interesting direction by referencing fellow Montana native Bobby Petrino, whose Louisville team has been in the top 10 most of the season.

"Someone did point out to me, and this is kind of interesting, and I'm not sure historically -- with Louisville and us both being in the top 10, you've got two guys from the state of Montana as head coaches in the top 10," McElwain said. "That's pretty cool."

Baker on list

Punter Toby Baker was one of 66 players on the candidate list for the Ray Guy Award as announced by the Augusta (Ga.) Sports Council on Monday. The Ray Guy Award, named for the former Southern Miss and Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders star, has been given since 2000 to the college punter of the year.

Baker, a senior from Memphis, ranks seventh in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision with a 45.6-yard punting average. Baker is one of eight SEC players on the list, joining Alabama's JK Scott, Florida's Johnny Townsend, Kentucky's Grant McKinniss, Mississippi State's Logan Cooke, Missouri's Corey Fatony, Tennessee's Trevor Daniel and Texas A&M's Shane Tripucka.

The 10 semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 11, and the list will be trimmed to three finalists Nov. 22.

Bret sings

Bret Bielema, as a native of Illinois, was asked at his Monday news conference if he was a Chicago Cubs fan.

"My dad was a [St. Louis] Cardinals fan, so what's that make you? A Cubs fan," Bielema said. "I love the environment of Wrigley [Field]."

Bielema said his favorite non-football sports moment was being invited to sing "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch at a Cubs game on July 30, 2007. Bielema said he and about 20 friends attended the game, which Chicago lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I rocked it, man," said Bielema, who was Wisconsin's head coach at the time. "'Hey Phillies fans, sit down! Cubs fans let me hear you!' They booed me at first because they said the whole Wisco [Wisconsin] thing and you're in Chicago. But then they came alive and I got a pretty good standing O, so it was fun."

5-way scoring

Florida's Antonio Callaway scored on a 4-yard run against Georgia last week to put the sophomore from Miami in select company. Callaway became the first Florida player and the 21st ever in FBS to score touchdowns rushing, receiving, passing, by punt return and kickoff return.

Bye week streak

Florida will face its third consecutive opponent coming off a bye week. The Gators previously downed Missouri 40-14 and Georgia 24-10 after those teams returned from open dates.

Arkansas played two consecutive games against teams coming off byes, beating Ole Miss 34-30 and falling at Auburn 56-3.

According to the Florida game notes, Western Kentucky is the only other school in the country that will play three consecutive games against teams coming off byes this season.

