Arkansas teen injured in shooting; police searching for gunman

Police in Jonesboro are searching for a gunman who shot a 17-year-old Arkansas boy Tuesday night.

The victim was shot at least once around 7:30 p.m. at 2210 Clover Drive, which is in a neighborhood southeast of East Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.

The Jonesboro Police Department said in a statement that the teen remained hospitalized Wednesday morning. His condition wasn't clear.

The shooter was said to be a black man in a white shirt and black pants who ran north from the area toward an apartment building. No arrests have been made.