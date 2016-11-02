Little Rock police: Man walking outside when 2 in SUV pull up, rob him

A Little Rock man was walking outside Tuesday afternoon when two people pulled up in an SUV and robbed him, police said.

The 25-year-old was walking in the 5700 block of West 16th Street around 3:30 p.m. when the car approached him, according to a Little Rock police report. The two people inside had black masks over their faces.

The man told police the driver pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at him and demanded all his cash. The man handed over an unknown amount of money, and the gray Chevrolet left, heading west on 15th Street, the report said.

Police said the man didn’t look at the car’s license plate, fearing he’d be shot. There was no descriptions available for the robbers.