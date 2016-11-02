Poll shows Arkansas voters split over medical marijuana plan

LITTLE ROCK — A new poll shows Arkansas voters were sharply divided over a medical marijuana proposal before the state Supreme Court disqualified a competing measure from the ballot.

The University of Arkansas' annual Arkansas Poll released Wednesday shows that 49 percent of respondents who identified themselves as very likely voters support Issue 6, which would let patients with certain conditions buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries. Forty-seven percent opposed it, and 4 percent didn't know or refused to answer.

Arkansas voters narrowly defeated a similar proposal four years ago.

The poll surveyed 800 Arkansans between Oct. 18 and Oct. 27, the day the state Supreme Court struck a competing medical marijuana proposal known as Issue 7. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 points for very likely voters.

The poll also surveyed the state's residents about other races and issues. It found Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton 59 percent to 36 percent in the race for U.S. President while Sen. John Boozman leads Conner Eldridge 61 percent to 38 percent in the race for U.S. Senate.

[ARKANSAS POLL: Click here to browse full results]

