Woman, 42, fatally struck on Arkansas highway; vehicle fled scene, police say

A 42-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that police say then fled the scene Tuesday night.

Police believe Christal M. Davis of Rosston was fatally struck around 10:45 p.m. on Arkansas 200 about 2 miles east of Rosston in Nevada County.

No description of the vehicle was known. An Arkansas State Police report said it is thought to have been traveling east.

Officials said additional details are expected to be released later Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (870) 777-4641.

The death was the 447th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

