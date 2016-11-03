Little Rock man robbed after porch argument, police say

A Little Rock man says two people came into his home, displayed a gun and robbed him after an argument, according to a police report.

The 56-year-old victim said he was sitting on the porch of his home in the 1300 block of West 16th Street around 9 p.m. when two acquaintances, a black man and a black woman, drove up in a green Pontiac, according to a Little Rock police report.

The homeowner says he started arguing with the woman and went inside, and the pair followed him, he told police.

The woman told the victim, "We gone take your money, too," and the man pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun in his right pocket, he told police.

They took $40 in cash sitting out on a table in the living room and left in the Pontiac, the 56-year-old said.

The first name of the woman was listed on the report, and the man was not identified.

Police searched the area, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.