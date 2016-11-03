Obama says Trump would abuse presidential powers

President Barack Obama says Republican Donald Trump would abuse his presidential powers if he is elected president on Tuesday.

Obama said anyone who disrespected women or the Constitution before becoming president won't change after being elected. He said the only difference is the person will have more power to carry out the "twisted notions" that the person had before taking office.

Obama is rallying supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton at a get-out-the-vote event Thursday at Florida International University in Miami, in the battleground state of Florida.

Alluding to Trump's past as host of a reality TV show, Obama said the presidential election isn't Survivor or The Bachelorette.

Obama said the election counts and he's urging Clinton supporters to not wait until Election Day to vote. Florida has early voting.

