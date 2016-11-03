Prosecutor requests investigation of possible voter fraud in Arkansas township

SHADY GROVE — A prosecutor has requested an Arkansas State Police investigation of potential voter fraud in the Shady Grove township in Greene County.

Attorney Scott Ellington said in a letter to state police that he's received information of possible voter fraud in connection to whether the township should allow the sale of alcohol. The issue is on next week's ballot.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that a number of voters have switched their registration from Lawrence County to Greene County in recent days.

Ellington said it doesn't strike him as a coincidence that the township's population has increased by 45 percent at the same time the wet-dry issue is being considered.

According to Ellington, there've also been reports of camper trailers that don't appear to be habitable being used as places of residence for some of Shady Grove's newest registered voters.