Police: Northwest Arkansas man killed in pedestrian crash; driver fled scene

A Northwest Arkansas man was killed while walking across a street Thursday evening, according to a state police report.

The pedestrian crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. as Cruz Gonzales, 62, of Springdale was crossing 1607 N. Thompson St. in Springdale, according to authorities.

Gonzales was struck by a northbound Dodge Neon that then fled the scene, police said.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as cloudy and dry.

The driver of the Dodge was not named.

Gonzales’ death was the 451st reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police information.