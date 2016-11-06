Hogs still unranked after big win

— Arkansas' 31-10 win over No. 10 Florida wasn't enough to snap its Top 25 hiatus.

The Razorbacks won their third game against a ranked foe but remain unranked in both the Associated Press and coaches polls for a third straight week heading into a matchup against No. 19 LSU. Florida slid down 12 spots to No. 22 after its loss in Fayetteville. Extending the AP poll, Arkansas ranked 27th, just behind Southern Cal in unranked teams receiving votes.

The Tigers and Gators are two of the SEC's five ranked teams, which includes No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Auburn and No. 10 Texas A&M.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and WholeHogSports.com go by the College Football Playoff, which is unveiled Tuesday.