Ex-ASU chancellor pays university back after report of improper travel reimbursement

Former Arkansas State University Chancellor Tim Hudson wrote a check to the university late last month after reportedly being "improperly reimbursed” for travel expenses to Mexico, a third audit related to his tenure shows.

Hudson was notified of audit findings Oct. 24, and the university received a personal check from the former university leader Oct. 25, said Charles L. Welch, president of the Arkansas State University System, in a statement to the campus.

That $1,671.92 check was for lodging expenses in Mexico that had been actually paid by Arkansas State University CQ A.C., the private foundation that ASU is working with to fund its campus in Queretaro, Mexico, the audit states.

"My understanding with ASUCQ starting in 2015 was that if accompanied by other A-State travelers then I would pay for my hotel," Hudson said in an Oct. 25 letter to Welch. "I recall doing this in cash since I rarely use a credit card in Mexico due to security concerns."

Hudson said that he had no documentation to provide and would pay back the amount requested by ASU.

No other audits are pending or anticipated in relation to Hudson’s leadership, Welch said.

Hudson resigned from his position with the university Aug. 2, about a week after an internal audit came to light detailing poor management of the Jonesboro campus' study-abroad program, which was run by his wife.

A second internal audit expressed concern that Hudson used his position to seek financial assistance for his then-college-bound daughter.

