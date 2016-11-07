Hog commit De'Vion Warren staying strong with pledge

Arkansas commitment De’Vion Warren wrapped up his official visit to Fayetteville on Monday morning.

“It was a great visit,” Warren said. “I had a great time with the coaches, a real nice experience. A great experience with the players and coaches.”

Warren, 5-11, 168, 4.52, of Monroe (La.) Quachita Parish plays quarterback for the Lions and has rushed 110 times for 1,041 yards, 21 touchdowns while completing 46 of 100 passes for 734 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Hogs are recruiting him to catch balls.

“They are going to put me at receiver,” Warren said. “I have been playing quarterback since seventh grade, so I just stuck with it.”

He and his parents arrived on Saturday in time to watch the Hogs' 31-10 dominating performance against Florida on Saturday. The game and spending time with Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema highlighted the trip.

“The game was real good,” said Warren, who's being recruited by receivers coach Michael Smith. “Then I got to hang out with Coach B and all the coaches. Then I got to hang out with all the players.”

The play of receiver Drew Morgan, quarterback Austin Allen and running back Rawleigh Williams III stood out to Warren. Morgan’s bone-jarring 21-yard reception over the middle in the third quarter also impressed.

“He held the ball, and that's all that matters,” Warren said. “It was a good catch.”

Warren has been committed since announcing his pledge at the spring game in April, and he remains solid.

“I'm going to stay strong with my commitment,” he said.

The statewide support the Hogs receive is different than most of college teams.

“I find it neat how strong the support staff here is,” Warren said. “Everywhere you go you see a Razorback.”