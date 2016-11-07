Police: Little Rock couple says $100,000 in jewelry stolen from home

A Little Rock husband and wife said more than $100,000 in jewelry was taken while they were out of town, according to a police report.

The couple returned to their house in the 10th block of Germay Court around 2:50 p.m. Sunday after leaving Little Rock for the weekend, they told police.

The wife said she was taking off the jewelry she had on when she noticed other items were missing, according to a police report. She keeps a list of her pieces and their amounts, and she estimated the total value of the stolen jewelry is about $119,302, the report said.

The wife told police nothing else was stolen, and they had locked the doors and set the alarm code before they left, the report said.

The couple said that when they returned home, the bedroom and front doors were unlocked and a key that can open those doors was missing, according to the report.

Authorities searched the residence for fingerprints, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.