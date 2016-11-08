For 2, ballot is 18th birthday present

In 1984, Katherine Baltz traveled with her mother to their polling place in Fayetteville and voted for the first time in her life.

It was Election Day and the nation was picking a president; it was also Baltz's 18th birthday.

Today, 32 years and two days later, she'll vote again, this time in Little Rock with her son, Nathan. It'll be the first vote he ever casts; he turns 18 today.

Americans pick a commander-in-chief once every four years.

Baltz, an ophthalmologist, said she's looking forward to taking her son to the polls.

"It's exciting to get to vote on your birthday on Election Day," she said.

When Baltz cast her first presidential vote, in a polling booth at Root Elementary School, she was choosing between a popular Republican incumbent and a Democrat who had served as vice president under Jimmy Carter.

"I probably voted for Walter Mondale, but it could have been Ronald Reagan. I can't remember for sure," she said.

This time, she'll be casting her vote in a fire station and her mind's made up.

"It's Hillary all the way. I'm with her," Baltz said, referring to the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

Her son, Nathan, said he looks forward to casting his first vote and views it as a milestone of sorts.

"It's a sign of becoming an adult," he said. "I feel like it's an extra birthday present."

The Catholic High School senior said he knows which box he'll be checking, but considers it a private matter.

"I'm not undecided. I don't feel comfortable telling people who I'm going to vote for," he said.

It's no secret, though, how he feels about the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I'm going to be glad that it's over," he said. "I'm ready for something else to be on the news."

