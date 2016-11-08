Infant killed when pickup runs off road, crashes into house south of Little Rock

An infant was killed Monday after a pickup ran off a central Arkansas highway and crashed through a house and into a crib where he was sleeping, authorities said.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. as a 2012 Dodge pickup was traveling south on Arkansas 367 near Terra Road, which is in the Landmark area of Pulaski County south of Little Rock.

Authorities say the pickup ran off the highway, went through a yard, hit multiple trees and then crashed into the house, hitting a crib where the baby — who turned one last month — was sleeping.

The baby was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pickup driver was listed in an Arkansas State Police report as 51-year-old Lucinda E. Harris of Little Rock. She was taken to CHI St. Vincent for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The report did not indicate what may have caused the pickup to leave the highway. A state police spokesman said an official investigative report on the crash was still pending and no further details were available.

Toxicology tests will be run on the driver, spokesman Bill Sadler said, though he noted that's state law and such tests are conducted in any crash involving a fatality.

The death was the 455th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.