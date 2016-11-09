Clinton says supporters owe Trump open mind, chance to lead

A day after Donald Trump won election as America's 45th president, Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said the nation proved to be "more divided than we thought" but urged unity and told her supporters, "We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead."

Standing before a crowd of crestfallen but cheering supporters, she said, "This is painful and it will be for a long time."

Trump's triumph over Clinton, not declared until well after midnight, will end eight years of Democratic dominance of the White House. He'll govern with Congress fully under Republican control and lead a country deeply divided by his rancorous campaign against Clinton. He faces fractures within his own party, too, given the numerous Republicans who either tepidly supported his nomination or never backed him at all.

As he claimed victory early Wednesday, Trump urged Americans to "come together as one united people."

That sentiment was echoed by the GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had been a reluctant Trump supporter. "This needs to be a time of redemption, not a time of recrimination," Ryan said in a news conference. He also said Trump had earned a "mandate" to enact his agenda.

Clinton, who had hoped to become the first woman to be elected president, called her Republican rival to concede but did not plan to speak publicly until Wednesday morning. She was leading the nationwide popular vote. Though some states were still counting ballots.

Global stock markets and U.S. stock futures plunged early Wednesday, but later recovered, reflecting investor concern over what a Trump presidency might mean. The Dow Jones industrial average was flat after trading opened Wednesday.

President Barack Obama called Trump to congratulate him and invited the Republican to a meeting at the White House Thursday to discuss transition. Obama also called Clinton to convey his admiration for the "strong campaign she waged throughout the country," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Obama planned a televised statement Wednesday on "what steps we can take as a country to come together after this hard-fought election season," the White House said.

Trump, who spent much of the campaign urging his supporters on as they chanted "lock her up," said the nation owed Clinton "a major debt of gratitude" for her years of public service. Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Obama and Trump had "a very nice talk" when the president called him.

The Republican blasted through Democratic strongholds of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that hadn't voted for a GOP presidential candidate since the 1980s. He needed to win nearly all of the competitive battleground states, and he did just that, including Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and others.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.