Home /
Donald Trump's victory sets off protests on both coasts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:03 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump's presidential victory set off protests early Wednesday on both coasts.
From Pennsylvania to California, Oregon and Washington hundreds of people hit the streets to voice their opposition to Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.
Police said at least 500 people swarmed on streets in and around UCLA, some shouting anti-Trump expletives and others chanting "Not my president!"
There were no immediate arrests.
Smaller demonstrators were held at University of California campuses and neighborhoods in Berkeley, Irvine and Davis and at San Jose State.
In Oakland, more than 100 protesters took to downtown streets. KNTV-TV reported that protesters burned Trump in effigy, smashed windows of the Oakland Tribune newsroom and set tires and trash on fire. Police said they issued one citation, but no one was arrested.
The California Highway Patrol says a woman was struck by a car during the protest and severely injured.
In Oregon, dozens of people blocked traffic in downtown Portland and forced a delay for trains on two light rail lines. Media reports say the crowd grew to about 300 people, including some who sat in the middle of the road to block traffic. The crowd of anti-Trump protesters burned American flags and chanted "That's not my president."
In Seattle, a group of about 100 protesters gathered in the Capital Hill neighborhood, blocked roads and set a trash bin on fire.
In Pennsylvania, hundreds of University of Pittsburgh students marched through the streets, with some in the crowd calling for unity. The student-run campus newspaper, the Pitt News, tweeted about an event later Wednesday titled "Emergency Meeting: Let's Unite to Stop President Trump."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Donald Trump's victory sets off protests on both coasts
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
TravisBickle says... November 9, 2016 at 10:57 a.m.
Stupid millennials, I'm surprised you could put down your electronic devices long enough to walk down the street.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Kharma says... November 9, 2016 at 11:51 a.m.
Really funny article. Thanks! I especially enjoyed: "Emergency Meeting: Let's Unite to Stop President Trump." I see that civics and Con Law is well taught, and/or well understood, at Pitt. Not.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GrimReaper says... November 9, 2016 at 12:03 p.m.
Knock yourselves out you spoiled-rotten, narcissistic, bigoted little crybabies.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.