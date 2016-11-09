Grilling anytime mixes food, wine

Whether tailgating, camping or simply enjoying your backyard minus the mosquitoes, Arkansas' temperate climate means we can enjoy the flavor and fellowship of grilling year round.

I know plenty of people consider grilling a summer-only ritual and close down the grill along with all of the other outdoor amenities as soon as the leaves start to change. But when that slight chill hits the air I find it's the best time to fire up our grill. Take the warmth of the grill and add a glass of wine ... that's my kind of weather.

Beer is the general go-to for any type of grilling and barbecue. It's refreshing and acts as a cleanser for the fat and richness on your palate from heavy sauces and the char taste from the grill. But wines can offer the same refreshing effect. Explore these classic fall wines for your next grilling opportunity.

If brisket or ribs are on the menu, reach for a zinfandel, carmenere, syrah or tempranillo.

THE VALUE

2014 Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo Carmenere, Chile (about $11 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2014 Volver Single Vineyard Tempranillo, Spain (about $20 retail)

For burgers, consider zinfandel, malbec, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon or a dry rose.

THE VALUE

2013 Montes Twins Red Blend Malbec/Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile (about $14 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2014 Crios Malbec, Argentina (about $18 retail)

Chicken pairs well with sparkling wine, pinot noir, chardonnay, carmenere and dry rose.

THE VALUE

NV Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut, Columbia Valley (about $13 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2013 La Playa Axel Carmenere, Chile (about $24 retail)

Match vegetables such as sweet potatoes, mushrooms, squash and onions with pinot noir, carignan or cabernet franc.

THE VALUE

2014 Clos du Bois Pinot Noir, California (about $12 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2014 Sean Minor Pinot Noir, California (about $20 retail)

Zinfandel, malbec, cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir are good options for pairing with sausage.

THE VALUE

2014 Kaiken Malbec, California (about $14 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2014 Cline Cellars Zinfandel, California (about $18 retail)

Lorri Hambuchen is a member of London's Institute of Wines and Spirits. Contact her at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or email:

uncorked@thewinecenter.com

