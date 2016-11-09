Jefferson County OKs library taxes

Libraries came out the winner in Jefferson County when residents voted to increase taxes to fund the construction of a $14 million library in downtown Pine Bluff and to improve three county facilities.

Unofficial results for a 3-mill increase to finance a new library in Pine Bluff were:

For 9,710

Against 4,875

Unofficial results for a 0.25-mill increase to improve libraries in Redfield, White Hall and Altheimer were:

For 5,380

Against 4,957

"We're encouraged and optimistic that the people of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County have responded to our plea for more and better libraries and for more technology for our children," said Taylor Eubank, interim director of the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Library System.

The 3-mill increase will cost Pine Bluff residents about $3.65 per month or $43.74 annually, based on the average home value of $72,900. County residents will see an annual increase of about $4 a year with the 0.25-mill tax.

Backers said building the library downtown will help economic growth and revitalization of the area.

The current library -- which was built in 1966 and is located in the Pine Bluff Civic Center on Eighth Avenue -- has seen better days. The entire first floor, which is dedicated to the children's section, flooded recently. A perpetual leak over the genealogy section has destroyed irreplaceable lineage books, and the stairs inside the library are patched with duct tape. It also has inadequate space and old wiring, Eubank said.

"We've already gotten started on negotiations for the new site. Once the vote comes through, we will continue that and start working with the architect," Eubank said previously. "We will reach out to the people in the community and ask them what they want their new library to do."

State Desk on 11/09/2016