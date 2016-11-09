Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 09, 2016, 12:19 p.m.
VIDEO: Razorback O-line commitment Kirby Adcock

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.

Hog O-line commitment Kirby Adcock and Canaan Sandy show off their guns.

Arkansas offensive line commitment Kirby Adcock has been outstanding season and has helped Nashville to a 10-0 record going into the playoffs.

Adcock, 6-5, 300 pounds will enroll at Arkansas in January and will have the opportunity to go through offseason and spring practice. The Scrappers have averaged 307 yards on the ground and 228 passing yards.

