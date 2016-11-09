Home /
VIDEO: Razorback O-line commitment Kirby Adcock
Arkansas offensive line commitment Kirby Adcock has been outstanding season and has helped Nashville to a 10-0 record going into the playoffs.
Adcock, 6-5, 300 pounds will enroll at Arkansas in January and will have the opportunity to go through offseason and spring practice. The Scrappers have averaged 307 yards on the ground and 228 passing yards.
