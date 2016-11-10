Home /
Arkansas man, 72, dies after vehicle hits tree
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:04 a.m.
An Arkansas man died after his vehicle veered off a road and struck a tree in Boone County Wednesday, Arkansas State Police said.
Jerry Dale Cantrell, 72, of Harrison was driving a 2000 Toyota south on Arkansas 281 near Bergman around 5:50 a.m., according to a state police report.
The Toyota neared an intersection with Oregon Flat Road, and the vehicle left the highway in a curve and struck a tree, authorities said.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.
Cantrell's death is the 459th on Arkansas roads this year, based on preliminary data.
