Airman arrested after gun flashed at Big Dam Bridge, police say
By Scott Carroll , Brandon Riddle
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m. Updated today at 8:57 a.m.
North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested an airman accused of threatening three people with a gun.
Officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to the Big Dam Bridge at 7600 Rebsamen Park Road. Scarlett Dodson, 23, of Jacksonville, said she and two friends had been walking on the bridge when a man wearing a gray hooded shirt and black pants approached them from behind, according to a police report.
The man is purported to have shown them a gun and said, "It would be in your best interest to keep walking."
Dodson and her friends then ran away and called police.
No injuries were reported.
Officers searched the area and found Garrett Elder, 20, hiding behind a tree in a wooded area near the bridge, according to the report.
Elder dropped a handgun on the ground and surrendered when officers confronted him, the report states.
As Elder was being arrested, the report says, he told police he was "extremely intoxicated and thought it would be fun."
He was charged with aggravated assault.
Police said Elder, a California native, is an Air Force aircraft loadmaster stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville. Officers reportedly notified base officials of the arrest.
Elder was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Thursday.
