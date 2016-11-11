Arkansas sweeps NCAA cross country regional

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' men's and women's cross country teams swept titles at the NCAA South Central Regional meet Friday at the UA's Agri Park Course.

The No. 6-ranked men's team — with its five scorers finishing among the top 22 — won with 40 points to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships next Saturday in Terre Haute Ind.

Sophomore Patrick Ronoh took second for the Razorbacks, running the 10,000 meters in 30:00.02 behind Tulane's Emmanuel Rotich, who won in 29:58.9.

It was the 36th regional title for the Arkansas men. Also scoring for the Razorbacks were Alex George (fifth), Jack Bruce (sixth), Frankline Tonui (seventh) and Aidan Swain (22nd).

Arkansas sophomore Devin Clark won the women's 6,000-meter race in 20:17.04 as the No. 7-ranked Razorbacks took the team title with 48 points.

It was the sixth consecutive regional title for the Arkansas women and 21st overall.

Also scoring for the Razorbacks was Taylor Werner (fifth), Regan Ward (11th), Carina Viljoen (15th) and Abby Gray (16th).

Texas took second in the men's race with 81 points and Baylor was second in the women's race with 62 points to also earn automatic bids to the NCAA Championships.