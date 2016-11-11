Duwop Mitchell to be recognized on Senior Day

— Arkansas tailback Damon "Duwop" Mitchell — whose crushing hit on kickoff coverage against Florida last week got a lot of attention on college football highlight shows — is a junior eligibility-wise, but listed by the Razorbacks as one of their seniors being honored before Saturday night's game against LSU.

Mitchell is a fourth-year junior from Egg Harbor, N.J., who came to Arkansas as a quarterback in 2013 and redshirted as a true freshman.

If Mitchell graduates this year, he could transfer to another school and use his final season of eligibility in 2017 without having to sit out under NCAA rules.

Mitchell moved from quarterback to wide receiver in 2014 and then to running back last season, but he never has found much playing time on offense while contributing on special teams.

Mitchell has 7 carries for 18 yards this season without a reception. Last season he had six catches for 84 yards, 4 rushes for 29 yards and completed a throwback pass to Brandon Allen for 11 yards. In 2014 he had 6 carries for 58 yards.

Three redshirt junior walk-ons — defensive back Matt Dodson, fullback Chris Jones and linebacker Matt Reynolds — also are listed as being honored with the seniors.