Friday, November 11, 2016, 4:25 p.m.
Jessica Jackson leads Arkansas to season-opening win

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.

arkansas-senior-jessica-jackson-breaks-away-for-a-layup-during-a-game-against-sam-houston-state-on-friday-nov-11-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

Arkansas senior Jessica Jackson breaks away for a layup during a game against Sam Houston State on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Jessica Jackson scored 20 points and led Arkansas to a 71-39 win over Sam Houston State on Friday.

Jackson added eight rebounds in the Razorbacks' season opener. Malica Monk and Alecia Cooley added 12 points apiece.

Arkansas outscored the Bearkats 25-6 in the first quarter and led 34-14 at halftime. The Razorbacks made 24 of 55 field goal attempts, including 7 of 14 attempts from 3-point range.

Sam Houston State was held to 14 of 52 shooting, or 27 percent. Jasmine McCants led the Bearkats with 11 points.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Sunday at 2 p.m. against Louisiana-Monroe.

