Season stats for Arkansas commitments

How Arkansas’ 2017 football commitments are faring.

PS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT;FOR SEASON

OL; KIRBY ADCOCK; 6-5; 300; Nashville; vs. Dover

Helped Scrappers average 307.7 rushing and 228.3 passing yards a game

DE; RYDER ANDERSON;6-6; 230; 4.9; Katy, Texas; Sat. vs. Fort Bend Travis

12 TT 2 SA, 7 QB hurries, 1 FF

MALEEK BARKLEY; 5-11, 180; 4.45; Austin, (Texas) Lake Travis; vs. Madison

82-834 rushing, 11 TDs, 22-333 receiving, 2 TDs, 5-109 KOR

Ath; JARROD BARNES; 5-11; 172; 4.37; Cabot; vs. Bentonville West

94-633 rushing, 9 TDs, 30-37-561 passing, 3 TDs, 2 ints. 8-124 receiving, 2 TDs, 1 int., 5-119 KOR, 1 TD, 47 yard int for score

S;MONTARIC BROWN; 6-1;180; 4.5; Ashdown; at Ozark

59 TT, 4 ints. one for 71 yard score, 45-705 receiving, 6 TDs, 1-27 rushing, 3-24 KOR, 15-142 PR

OL; SHANE CLENIN; 6-6; 295; 5.1 Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson; Season completed

60 pancake blocks, helped team average 381 rushing yards, 33 TT, 4 TFL

CB; JORDON CURTIS; 6-2, 185: 4.42; Jenks, Okla.; vs. Southmoore

15.5 TT, 3 ints returned for TDs, 47-538 rushing, 7 TDs, 6-97 receiving

RB; CHASE HAYDEN; 5-11; 185; 4.47; Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School; vs. First Assembly Christian

119-1331 rushing, 20 TDs, 8-115 receiving, 1TD, 2-40 PR, 37 TT, 6 PBUs

DB; KOREY HERNANDEZ; 5-11; 175; 4.5; Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove; Sat. vs. Union County

51 TT, 22 PBUs, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 2 int, 1 blocked punt, 1-9 rushing, 14-258 receiving, 2 TDs, 4-328 KOR, 3 TDs

QB; DAULTON HYATT; 6-4; 182; 4.62; Attalla, (Ala.) Etowah; vs. Mortimer Jordan

105-148-1874 passing, 22 TDs, 1 int, 61-570 rushing, 4 TDs, 2-25 receiving

WR; KOILAN JACKSON; 6-3; 210; 4.52; Joe T. Robinson; vs. Pottsville

31-277 rushing, 5 TDs, 52-1066 receiving, 10 TDs, 4-6–65 passing, 3 TDs, 4 two-point convs, 7-148 PR, 1 TD, 2-13 KOR, 11 TT, 1 FF, 1 FR

CB;JARQUES MCCLELLION; 6-1; 180; 4.41; Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage; Season completed

46 TT, 1 FF, 21 passes defended, 2 completions, 16-512 receiving, 4 TDs, 5-227 KOR

S;DERRICK MUNSON 6-0; 200; 4.6 ; Metairie, (La.) Rummel; Sat. vs. Jesuit

104 TT, 5 TFL, 5 ints, 3-23 PR

WR; JONATHAN NANCE; 6-1;181; 4.44; Miss.Gulf Coast C.C.; Season completed

21–235 receiving

LB; JOSH PAUL; 6-2; 205; 4.76; New Orleans De La Salle; Open date

74 TT, 1 SA, 5 TFL, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD, 1 int, 1 blocked punt. 1-56 PR

TE; JEREMY PATTON; 6-6; 248; 4.59; Arizona Western College; Sat. vs. Scottsdale C.C.

12-163 receiving, 3 TDs

OL; DALTON WAGNER; 6-9; 312; n/a; Richmond, (Ill.)

Richmond-Burton; Season completed

14 TT, .5 SA, 1 TFL

Ath. De’VION WARREN; 5-11; 168; 4.53; Monroe, (La.) Ouachita Parish; at Walker

46-100-734 passing, 9 TDs, 110-1041 rushing, 21 TDs

RB; MALEEK WILLIAMS; 5-11;215;4.42; Punta Gorda, (Fla.) Charlotte; vs. Boca Ciega

131-1151 rushing, 21 TDs, 1-11 receiving, 1-1-minus 6 passing, 4 TT

LAST WEEK: KIRBY ADCOCK (Helped offense to 171 rushing yards and 317 passing yards in 49-12 victory over Bauxite); RYDER ANDERSON (2 TT in 58-0 victory over Mayde Creek); MALEEK BARKLEY (13-132 rushing, 2-11 receiving in 55-0 victory over Vandegrift); JARROD BARNES (16-88 rushing, 2 TDs, 5-12-77 passing, 1 TD, 2 ints, in 28-27 loss to North Little Rock); MONTARIC BROWN (5-68 receiving, 1 TD, 1-3 PR 47-22 victory over Fountain Lake); SHANE CLENIN (Season completed); (JORDON CURTIS (6-67 rushing, 1-4 receiving, 3.5 TT, 1 int return 38 yards for TD in 52-35 victory over Edmond Santa Fe); CHASE HAYDEN (DNP in 48-31 victory over Evangelical Christian); KOREY HERNANDEZ (5 TT, 2 PBUs, 2-28 receiving in 47-7 victory over Redan); DAULTON HYATT (9-11-254 passing, 4 TDs, 7-62 rushing, 1-17 receiving in 44-27 victory over Jemison); KOILAN JACKSON (8-44 rushing, 1 TD, 7-104 receiving, 1 TD, 1-1-11 passing, 1 TD, 2 pt conv, 3 TT, 1 FF, 1 FR in 37-9 victory over Mena); JARQUES MCCLELLION (2 TT, 3 pass defended, no passes completed against him, 1-65 receiving in 53-24 victory St. John Paul II Academy) DERRICK MUNSON (11 TT in 20-7 loss to St. Augustine); JONATHAN NANCE(N/A in 27-24 loss to East Miss. C.C.); JOSH PAUL (6 TT in 27-3 victory over Lutcher); JEREMY PATTON (3-35 receiving, 2 TDs in 45-21 victory over Mesa C.C.); DALTON WAGNER(Season completed); DE’VION WARREN(3-minus 5 rushing, 4 TDs, 7-12–131 passing, 2 TDs in 29-7 victory over Pineville); MALEEK WILLIAMS (11-187 rushing, 3 TDs in 35-0 victory over Palmetto)