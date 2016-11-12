Big first half leads ASU to fifth straight victory

JONESBORO — Justice Hansen’s start didn’t elicit much optimism Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas State’s sophomore quarterback misfired on his first three passes, ending ASU's first possession of Saturday's Senior Day game in just 16 seconds.

But Hansen, other than a second-quarter interception that did no real damage, had few other mishaps while completing 20 of 27 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in ASU’s 41-22 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Hansen threw both touchdowns in the first half, Warren Wand added a rushing touchdown and safety Money Hunter returned an interception 46 yards for a score, his fourth in his career to break the Sun Belt Conference record, while jumping to a 27-3 halftime lead.

The cushion helped ASU (5-4, 5-0 Sun Belt), though a second-half lull that almost let New Mexico State back in the game.

After a 41-yard flip pass from Hansen to Kendall Sanders made it 34-6 in the third quarter, Larry Rose III scored on an 11-yard run and then, after a turnover on downs, Johnston White was tackled into the end zone for a safety.

ASU’s lead had shrunk to 34-15 and New Mexico State (2-7, 1-4) was threatening to steal momentum. But ASU’s defense forced consecutive punts, and when Wand scored from 2 yards out, ASU’s lead was pushed to 41-15 to make sure the Aggies wouldn’t make a further push.

Rose, last year’s Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, had a season-high 168 yards, and quarterback Tyler Rogers completed 26 of 45 for 256 yards.

The Aggies gained 438 yards as a team, but ASU’s defense gave up only one touchdown. In the second half it forced four punts and one turnover on downs.

Wand led ASU with 91 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Sanders had his best game of the season, catching a season-high six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, a 40-yarder in the first quarter and a 41-yarder in the third. ASU had 453 yards of offense as a team.

ASU now turns its attention to a Thursday night game at Troy (7-1, 4-1), a Sun Belt co-leader that hosted Appalachian State (7-2, 5-0) on Saturday afternoon. A victory in that game would keep the Red Wolves in at least a two-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt.

