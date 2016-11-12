Home /
Little Rock's Lilly's Dim Sum sold; B-Side to return
This article was published today at 5:50 a.m.
Nancy Tesmer, who on Sunday closed down Lilly's Dim Sum Then Some and its weekend B-Side breakfast/brunch side operation in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, said Friday that she has sold the restaurant to a couple, not yet named, who are longtime patrons.
She said they are looking to reopen the restaurant only as B-Side, on or about Dec. 1, serving breakfast, lunch and brunch, six or seven days a week.
Tesmer said she's temporarily putting on hold plans to return to Chicago, her hometown, to become caretaker for her 88-year-old aunt to consult with the new owners on the menu and other details.
Tesmer, with then-partner Kathy Webb, originally operated Lilly's out of a former house on Cooper Street in Memphis' Cooper-Young Historic District; Webb opened a daughter house in Little Rock, her hometown, in the River Market in 2002 and the west Little Rock branch a few months later. The Memphis restaurant subsequently closed. Webb left the business in 2011.
-- Eric E. Harrison
Business on 11/12/2016
Print Headline: News in brief
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock's Lilly's Dim Sum sold; B-Side to return
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.