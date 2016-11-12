Little Rock's Lilly's Dim Sum sold; B-Side to return

Nancy Tesmer, who on Sunday closed down Lilly's Dim Sum Then Some and its weekend B-Side breakfast/brunch side operation in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, said Friday that she has sold the restaurant to a couple, not yet named, who are longtime patrons.

She said they are looking to reopen the restaurant only as B-Side, on or about Dec. 1, serving breakfast, lunch and brunch, six or seven days a week.

Tesmer said she's temporarily putting on hold plans to return to Chicago, her hometown, to become caretaker for her 88-year-old aunt to consult with the new owners on the menu and other details.

Tesmer, with then-partner Kathy Webb, originally operated Lilly's out of a former house on Cooper Street in Memphis' Cooper-Young Historic District; Webb opened a daughter house in Little Rock, her hometown, in the River Market in 2002 and the west Little Rock branch a few months later. The Memphis restaurant subsequently closed. Webb left the business in 2011.

-- Eric E. Harrison

