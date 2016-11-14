Home /
Arkansas man dies after vehicle overturns Sunday
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:25 a.m.
An Arkansas man died after his vehicle overturned in Hot Spring County Sunday, authorities said.
James O'Mitchell, 69, of Bismarck was traveling south in a 2000 Buick on Foxtrot Loop about a mile north of Arkansas 84 in Bismarck, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
O'Mitchell lost control of the vehicle in a curve, and the Buick overturned, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:30 p.m.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
No one else was injured in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry at the time, state police said.
O'Mitchell's death is the 468th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man dies after vehicle overturns Sunday
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.