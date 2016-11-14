Little Rock police identify victim in shooting

Little Rock police Sunday identified a 41-year-old man who was shot after exchanging words with another man Saturday, according to a police report.

Officers were called to 5408 Greenwood Acres Blvd. at 12:05 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, police said.

Police said Issac May of Little Rock was shot in the left hip while trying to get into a vehicle. May was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, and a department spokesman said Saturday that he did not have life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police the suspect was in a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban when May walked out of the residence. May and the suspect exchanged words before the witness heard a gunshot, he told police.

Eric Murphy Jr., 35, of Little Rock was listed as a suspect in the shooting. Police said he left the scene before officers arrived.

The mother of Murphy's child told police that Murphy saw her and May hugging at a car wash a couple of days ago and said, "Why you got your hand around my girl."

May responded by saying "shut up" and the woman said she refused to get in a car with Murphy, according to the report.

Murphy was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night, and Little Rock police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said he had not seen a summary indicating any arrest had been made in the shooting.

Metro on 11/14/2016