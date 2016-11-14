Police: Officer responding to disturbance sees Arkansas woman stab man in back

An Arkansas woman was arrested Sunday after police say an officer saw her stab a man in the back, according to the Maumelle Police Department.

Officer Gregory Roussie arrived at an apartment in the 100 block of Park Drive in Maumelle around 10:46 p.m. in response to a domestic disturbance call, he wrote in a report.

Roussie said he saw a man leaving the apartment in question and instructed him to sit at the top of the stairs, the report said.

Roussie said he then saw 21-year-old Rejenae Henry come of the apartment and stab the man in the back with a knife while she held a child in one arm, causing the man to slide down the stairs. He was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, police said.

Roussie told investigators the man, who is the father of the child, threw their daughter onto a futon and struck Henry in the back of the head, prompting her to call 911, according to the report.

Hentry said the man continued to strike her and broke a TV and laptop, at which point she went to the kitchen to get a knife, according to the report.

Roussie noted on the report the TV and laptop were damaged, and said the child was placed in the custody of a family friend when Henry was arrested.

Henry is being held without bail and faces a charge of second-degree domestic battery, records show.

The man identified on the report as the child's father was not arrested, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.