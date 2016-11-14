Police: Little Rock man rams wife's car with vehicle

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after police say he rammed his wife's vehicle with his truck and also injured two other drivers, according to police.

Officers say they found 27-year-old Torrence Deadmon chasing his wife in his truck near the intersection of 36th Street and John Barrow Road around 12:10 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Police wrote in the report that Deadmon "rammed his wife's vehicle several times" and then struck two other vehicles, causing injuries to both drivers. The extent of the injuries wasn't listed in the report.

Deadmon then got out of his truck and attempted to run before he was apprehended, the report said.

Deadmon faces charges of aggravated assault, fleeing and two counts of failing to stop after an accident with injury, authorities said.

He is being held without bond, and a court date is scheduled for Tuesday, records show.