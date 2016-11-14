Police: Robber with shotgun takes about $600 from man outside west Little Rock Wal-Mart

A shotgun-wielding robber took about $600 from a Texas man outside a west Little Rock Wal-Mart on Saturday night, police said.

The 62-year-old man told police that he first arrived at the store, located at 2604 S. Shackleford Road, early in the evening and met an unknown woman. According to a police report, the man told officers he gave the woman about $500 and a ride home.

He took the woman to a home near the Wal-Mart before returning to the store, he told police. At 6:12 p.m., a man came up to him with a shotgun, police said. The robber took around $600 from the victim and then left in a silver 2000 Dodge Ram pickup, he told police.

The victim told police he thought the woman he met earlier was also involved in the robbery.