Police: Robber with shotgun takes about $600 from man outside west Little Rock Wal-Mart
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
Wal-Mart on South Shackleford Road
A shotgun-wielding robber took about $600 from a Texas man outside a west Little Rock Wal-Mart on Saturday night, police said.
The 62-year-old man told police that he first arrived at the store, located at 2604 S. Shackleford Road, early in the evening and met an unknown woman. According to a police report, the man told officers he gave the woman about $500 and a ride home.
He took the woman to a home near the Wal-Mart before returning to the store, he told police. At 6:12 p.m., a man came up to him with a shotgun, police said. The robber took around $600 from the victim and then left in a silver 2000 Dodge Ram pickup, he told police.
The victim told police he thought the woman he met earlier was also involved in the robbery.
LR1955 says... November 14, 2016 at 11:36 a.m.
Musta been an online "dating" newbie (BackPage)
NutButter says... November 14, 2016 at 1:08 p.m.
Or a hooker
