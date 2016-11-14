Police: Would-be robber in Little Rock flees after noticing child in vehicle's back seat

A would-be robber ran away after noticing a child in the back seat of a vehicle Saturday evening outside a Little Rock grocery store, police said.

Authorities were called to an attempted robbery on the north side of Edwards Food Giant at 10320 Stagecoach Road on the city’s southwest site, according to a report.

A woman at the scene told a responding officer she had been sitting in the front passenger seat of an unlocked vehicle when a black male approached her around 6:20 p.m. and asked for a lighter.

Her husband was seated in the front driver’s seat, and her minor daughter, whose age was not released, was in the back seat, the report noted.

After telling the person that she did not have a lighter, he opened her door, pointed a silver-and-black pistol at her and demanded money.

Police said the black male then grabbed a laptop that she was holding, and the woman fought back, taking the computer back.

Her daughter shouted during the altercation, prompting the would-be robber to look in the back seat and ask: "Oh, you have a kid in there?"

The woman said would-be-robber then ran away, heading west, without stealing anything.

The would-be robber was described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, according to authorities. He was wearing a red hoodie, dark pants and a black beanie.